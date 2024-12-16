Christmas Display Turning Heads in Central New York

Twas the season for wonder, and all through the town,

The buzz of a yard had spread all around.

In Central New York, where the snow softly fell,

A dazzling display began weaving its spell.

The lights, oh, they twinkled in colors so bright,

Transforming the yard to a holiday sight.

Candy canes, snowmen, and reindeer stood tall,

But one decoration outshined them all.

For there in the window, suspended mid-air,

A man seemed to dangle—giving all a good scare!

With two hands he clutched in the middle of night,

Tangle up in all those Christmas lights.

“Oh no!” gasped the neighbors, their hearts skipping beats,

“Should we call someone? Are ladders in reach?”

But closer inspection revealed with a grin,

It wasn’t a person—it was cleverly pinned.

A mannequin hung with precision and care,

Wearing plaid flannel and mussed-up hair.

His face, full of panic, a masterful touch,

Had fooled passersby just a little too much.

And while the man in the window was cause for some fright,

He brought folks together on cold winter nights.

So here’s to the spirit, both merry and sly,

Of the Central New York yard catching every eye.

With laughter and lights and some holiday glee,

They turned one small home into a sight you should see.

And as people departed, they’d grin and exclaim,

“That display down on Reese? It’s truly insane!”

Man Behind the Display

Chris Jarosz is the man behind the insane display. He's decorated his yard for years, adding something new to his tiny villages each year.

"You have to drive by to really see its true wonder," said Chris' wife Renee.

You can check it out at 720 Reese Road in Frankfort, New York or in the video below.

Don't forget to send in pictures or video of your holiday light display. It could win you $500 which would come in handy a few days before Christmas.

