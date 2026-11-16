Christmas & Crafts Show at Turning Stone

Turning Stone is hosting their Christmas & Craft Show November 27-29, 2026

Christmas & Crafts 2026 fills the Grand Expo Convention Center at Turning Stone with more than 250 booths run by artisans and specialty vendors. You will find handcrafted jewelry, home décor, candles, soaps, ceramics, gourmet treats, seasonal décor and one-of-a-kind gifts, plus plenty more. And, you have a chance to win tickets to this amazing event!

What You Can Win:

Enter to win a 4 pack of tickets to the Christmas & Craft Show at Turning Stone during Thanksgiving weekend!

How To Play

Want to get in on this fantastic prize? Just enter below for a chance to win. Good luck!