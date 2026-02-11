Chipotle Is Raising Prices—And Yep, It Hurts

Chipotle is raising menu prices by about 1–2% this year. Not a ton… but when you’re ordering on a tight budget, every extra dollar counts.

Meanwhile, the CEO seems totally fine with it because most of their “core customers” are apparently rolling in over $100,000 a year.

Yeah, that’s not me. And probably not you, either.

Rich People Burritos

Basically, Chipotle is leaning into the higher-income crowd—the people who don’t blink at paying extra for protein-packed bowls, fancy toppings, or a little “Happier Hour” snack.

Meanwhile, the rest of us are left wondering if we should start selling plasma just to afford extra guac.

Still Worth It… Kind Of

Don’t get me wrong—I still love a good burrito. But let’s be real: when your paycheck doesn’t scream six figures, every add-on feels like a luxury.

Suddenly, that $2 queso upgrade is basically a lifestyle choice.

Chipotle knows who’s buying, and they’re catering to the wallets that can handle it. The rest of us? We’re just here for the basic bowl, holding our wallets tight and pretending we don’t notice the price hike.

For the Rest of Us

So yes, Chipotle is getting fancier and leaning into the rich-person crowd.

Who knew burritos could be so bougie?

Maybe it’s time for the rest of us mere mortals—y’know, the ones struggling to keep the heat on in New York—to start learning how to make our favorite meals at home.