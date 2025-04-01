Beloved Central New York Restaurant Bids Farewell After Years of Serving the Community

After years of serving a small Central New York town, a beloved local restaurant is leaving.

We've lost several local establishments over the past couple of years. Tom Cavallo's in New Hartford, The Inn Between in Camillus, Smoking Guns Saloon, The Great Adirondack Steak & Seafood and Brewing Company, Sal's Seafood in Syracuse, and even Jimmy Buffett's famous restaurant closed after a decade inside Destiny USA.

Denny's in Rome and Camillus just closed their doors as well.

China Gourmet Closing in Boonville

Now, it's China Gourmet, a cherished staple in the community. The Chinese restaurant is leaving its longtime home in Boonville.

A U-Haul truck was seen outside the restaurant, which has been a fixture in the Headwaters Plaza on Route 12.

Moving Not Closing

The good news is that China Gourmet isn't closing. The owners are just moving.

The restaurant will go from Boonville to Barneveld. Where in Barneveld is another story.

Giovanna Beal, who posted the sad picture on social media, says her husband spoke with the owners and was told they have no official place yet in Barneveld. "It will take them about 2 months to get situated."

Good news for the Barneveld community. Not so much for those living in Boonville who will miss their Chinese dinners.

"Now there are LESS places to go for dinner," Loraine O'Donnell shared in a Boonville Facebook group. "This is so frustrating."

Kim Hrim is also "sad to see them go. Never had a bad meal and the egg rolls were top notch."

"Such a great place too. So sad to see it go," wrote Bekah Ann.

