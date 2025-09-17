A Central New York man is facing serious federal charges after allegedly targeting a 16-year-old girl online.

44-year-old John Secor Jr. of Rome is accused of chatting online with the teen, starting back in May. The conversations became sexual in nature, with Secor Jr. allegedly asking the girl to create sexually explicit photos and videos of herself, which she did.

The complaint filed against Secor Jr. also claims that on at least one occasion, he tried to arrange an in-person meeting with the girl where he planned to engage in sexual acts.

Child Pornography & Sexual Exploitation Charges

Secor Jr. faces child pornography charges, which carry a mandatory minimum of 5 years in prison and a maximum of 20 years. He is also facing sexual exploitation, which has a mandatory minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years.

Both charges also carry fines up to $250,000 and supervised release ranging from five years to life. If convicted, Secor Jr. would also be required to register as a sex offender.

Acting U.S. Attorney Sarcone said, “A dangerous sexual predator is facing justice and a child has been protected from harm. The behavior alleged here is disgusting and despicable, and our office will make sure he’s held fully accountable. He’s also detained pending trial—something that might not have happened under New York’s bail rules over the past eight years.”

At his arraignment, Secor Jr. was ordered detained while awaiting further proceedings.