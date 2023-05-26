No Cluckin’ Way! Devour a Chicken & Waffle Sundae in Central New York
There are many funky ice cream sundae concoctions, but this one has to be the craziest!
Whenever you go out to get ice cream, it's always fun to scan the menu and see what fun items the place has to try. Sure, you've probably seen Ultimate Chocolate Milkshakes or Cheesecake Flurries... but have you ever seen chicken and waffles?
The Cluckin' Waffle Sundae
Kookie's Q has once again thought outside the box, going head-first into a bucket of chicken for this one. The Cluckin' Waffle Sundae is their "Sundae of the Month" for May. It's a known combination, but never have we thought about adding ice cream to the mix too.
Read More: Unicorn Cup Sundae? Try it at This Popular CNY Ice Cream Shop
The name alone will make you wanna buy it. But once you've seen it handed out to the person ahead of you, there's no way you can resist the urge.
Here's what you'll find in a Cluckin' Waffle Sundae...
- Vanilla Ice Cream
- Strawberries
- Waffle Pieces
- Fried Chicken
- Maple Drizzle
- Whipped Cream
- 1 Cherry on top
Good & Bad News
The bad news is that the special sundae is only a temporary item on their menu. The good news? It's available at Kookie's Q for another week!
Go get one for yourself before they are gone for the summer. While you're there, try one of their massive cones too. Trust me, if there's anywhere you wanna go to get your monies worth in ice cream, it's at Kookie's Q.