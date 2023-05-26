No Cluckin’ Way! Devour a Chicken & Waffle Sundae in Central New York

There are many funky ice cream sundae concoctions, but this one has to be the craziest!

Whenever you go out to get ice cream, it's always fun to scan the menu and see what fun items the place has to try. Sure, you've probably seen Ultimate Chocolate Milkshakes or Cheesecake Flurries... but have you ever seen chicken and waffles?

Credit - Kookie's Q via Facebook Credit - Kookie's Q via Facebook loading...

The Cluckin' Waffle Sundae

Kookie's Q has once again thought outside the box, going head-first into a bucket of chicken for this one. The Cluckin' Waffle Sundae is their "Sundae of the Month" for May. It's a known combination, but never have we thought about adding ice cream to the mix too.

The name alone will make you wanna buy it. But once you've seen it handed out to the person ahead of you, there's no way you can resist the urge.

Here's what you'll find in a Cluckin' Waffle Sundae...

Vanilla Ice Cream

Strawberries

Waffle Pieces

Fried Chicken

Maple Drizzle

Whipped Cream

1 Cherry on top

Good & Bad News

The bad news is that the special sundae is only a temporary item on their menu. The good news? It's available at Kookie's Q for another week!

Credit - Kookie's Q via Facebook Credit - Kookie's Q via Facebook loading...

Go get one for yourself before they are gone for the summer. While you're there, try one of their massive cones too. Trust me, if there's anywhere you wanna go to get your monies worth in ice cream, it's at Kookie's Q.

9 New York Ice Cream Shops With Massive Cones It'd Take Two to Eat Here are 9 shops in New York that serve cones and sundaes so big you may have to call in help.

Check Out the NY House That’s Got an Ice Cream Parlor Inside! Presented by Michelle Griffith and brokered by Douglas Elliman, this home in Brooklyn, New York brings a whole new meaning to home "sweet" home. Not only is the place stunning inside and out but it's got a proverbial cherry on top.

New Food & Drink Concoctions at 2022 NYS Fair It's a tradition - crazy food combinations at the New York State Fair. Take a look at all the inventions in 2022 as we gear up for 2023.

Amazing! Top Ice Cream Parlors in Upstate New York That Are More than 50 Years old!! The call of the roadside summer ice cream stands throughout Upstate New York is strong and delicious! Some of these mom-and-pop stands have been around for generations. Here is a gallery of 11 ice cream stands that have stood the test of time. They are each 50, 60, and even more than 70 years old. Now that is staying power!