From Rave Reviews to Closed: CNY Restaurant up for Sale One Year After Opening

That didn't last long. One restaurant that just opened a little over a year ago has already closed down.

What Happened to Chicken Licious

What happened to Chicken Licious on River Road in Marcy? The restaurant opened in late 2022, serving breakfast sandwiches and coffee. Lunch and ice cream were later added to the menu.

The restaurant received rave reviews:

Joe: I went to Chickenlicious and it was AMAZING! Super fast service, homey feel, and amazing selection.

Thomas: This is my first time having Chicken Licious and I absolutely loved it, great job!!

Robbin: Awesome chicken, love the tenders but it’s all great!

Kyle: Definitely my new favorite spot to eat!

Closed for Winter Break

However, at the beginning of December 2023, the owners shared a message on social media saying they'd be closing for the winter and would give updates on reopening.

There was even a sign on the front door apologizing for the inconvenience.

Reopening?

It looks like the owners planned to reopen. A peek in the window revealed registers still on the counter with a tip jar. The menu boards are still up. There's even coffee flavoring sitting out.

Drive Thru Missing

The same can't be said for the outside of the building. The menu boards in the Drive-thru are no longer there.

Up for Sale

There's also a for sale or lease sign sitting out front.

The property, which was renovated in 2021 before Chicken Licious opened, has been put on the market for $399,000 for a 2,500-a-month lease.

