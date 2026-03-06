Chick-fil-A Coming to New Hartford—And Maybe Sooner Than We Thought!

If you’ve been dreaming about getting your hands on a Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich without driving an hour, here’s some news you’ll want to hear.

Plans for a New Hartford location are moving faster than expected.

Town planners are fast-tracking approvals, which could mean the grand opening happens sooner than anyone thought.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Where It’s Going

The new restaurant will be part of Avenue Plaza on Commercial Drive—the same plaza as At Home.

The plan is for Chick-fil-A to sit in a brand-new building right near the light, with two drive-thru lanes to handle all that chicken-loving traffic.

READ MORE: Antique Roadshow Rolls Into New York This Summer

There’s also another new building planned nearby that will have a mobile phone store and… another fast-food spot, according to the Rome Sentinel. We just don’t know what it is yet.

michael langley michael langley loading...

Traffic Will Be Tricky

Let’s be honest—everyone knows Chick-fil-A drive-thrus can get long. That’s why town planners are already talking about traffic and stacking to make sure cars don’t back up onto Commercial Drive.

Get our free mobile app

They’re planning a traffic study to keep things moving smoothly, because nobody wants to be stuck in line while dreaming about waffle fries.

kckate16 kckate16 loading...

What This Means for the Plaza

Avenue Plaza is already home to At Home, which is staying put, and there’s a plan to turn the old Big Lots building into indoor storage.

Add Chick-fil-A, another fast-food option, and a mobile phone store, and suddenly this plaza is about to be a lot more exciting—and busy.

So if you’re a local Chick-fil-A fan, start your countdown. A chicken sandwich fix might be closer than you think!