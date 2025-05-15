Another local favorite is saying goodbye—yet another restaurant in Central New York is closing its doors. But as one door closes, another opens.

Chelsea's Restaurant and Bar in Syracuse will be closing its doors after 5 years in business in the Onondaga Hill area after a "lot of thought and consideration."

Owner Marty Richardson, who runs three other restaurants, said she wants to focus her time and energy on a new project. "I have other impacts to make on the community."

Any outstanding gift certificates can be used until closing day on June 28. They can also be used at Richardson's three other area eateries - Nestico's...Too, E.A.T. (eggs & toast) or Rise & Grind Cafe.

Lannie's Tavern Opening in July

The good news is, the restaurant in the Onondaga Hill area won't stay closed for long.

Chelsea's manager Heather Van Hoose and her husband Adam are taking over the business with big plans for the future of the restaurant.

The new place will be called Lannie’s Tavern, named after Adam’s best friend, Chris Lannie who died in 2022.

The couple plans to open the doors sometime in mid July.

We wish Heather and Adam the best of luck on their new adventure. May you serve many meals and keep Lannie's memory alive for years to come.

