Cheese fans are being asked to check their refrigerators immediately following a food safety alert.

Family Farmstead Dairy based in Worcester New York has announced an expanded recall for all of its cheddar cheese products due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacterium that can cause severe and sometimes fatal infections.

What's Being Recalled

The recall includes retail stores across 12 states, including New York.

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The recall impacts two specific varieties sold in eight-ounce, plastic-wrapped blocks of:

Raw Mild Cheddar

Raw Sharp Cheddar

Shoppers should inspect packages for lot codes and best-by dates of October 16th or prior.

Although distributed across 12 states, local New York grocers are directly involved.

This safety notice follows a previous October recall by the dairy concerning potential E. coli bacteria.

Health Risks & Symptoms

Listeria poses a significant danger to young children, the elderly, and individuals with compromised immune systems.

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Healthy adults may experience short-term symptoms such as high fevers, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

Pregnant women must be especially vigilant, as an infection can result in miscarriages or stillbirths.

What You Should Do

If you have any of the affected Family Farmstead cheddar in your home, do not consume it.

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You can securely discard the product or return it to your point of purchase for a full refund.

For more information or assistance, you can contact Family Farmstead Dairy by phone at (607) 397-4044 or via email at customerservice@familyfarmsteaddairy.com.