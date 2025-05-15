Your Chance To Be In A Cheese Commercial Is Here Central New York
Do you love cheese? Do you love supporting local farms? Then this might be the most delicious gig you'll ever land.
Oneida County Tourism and C&D Advertising are on the hunt for everyday people to appear in promotional content for the Central New York Cheese Trail. No acting experience? No problem, it's all about cheese. If you're a fan of fresh, local flavor and you’re not afraid of a camera, you’re exactly who they’re looking for.
Filming takes place at a few of the region’s cheesiest hot spots:
Tuesday, May 20 at 10 AM – North Star Orchards
Tuesday, May 27 at 10 AM – Adirondack Cheese
Thursday, May 29 from 12:30–2:30 PM – Jones Family Farm
Whether you're solo, part of a couple, have a fun-loving family, or just want to round up some friends for a good cheese time, you're encouraged to apply. They are looking for all ages, all walks of life, you name it. Who doesn't love cheese right? Just send your name, a recent photo, and which date/location you’re available for to: jenn@canddadvertising.com and gabby@oneidacountytourism.com
READ MORE: Every Cheese Lover's Dreams Are Granted In Central New York
What Is The Central New York Cheese Trail?
The CNY Cheese Trail is your chance to explore local farms, try amazing cheeses, and support small producers doing big things. From goat farms to cozy farm stores with fresh cheese curds and homemade butter, you can't go wrong exploring and supporting our local farmers. Pick up a trail card at any participating location, and if you hit them all, you’ll score a free insulated tote bag. You can learn more online here.
