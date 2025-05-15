Do you love cheese? Do you love supporting local farms? Then this might be the most delicious gig you'll ever land.

Oneida County Tourism and C&D Advertising are on the hunt for everyday people to appear in promotional content for the Central New York Cheese Trail. No acting experience? No problem, it's all about cheese. If you're a fan of fresh, local flavor and you’re not afraid of a camera, you’re exactly who they’re looking for.

Filming takes place at a few of the region’s cheesiest hot spots:

Tuesday, May 20 at 10 AM – North Star Orchards

Tuesday, May 27 at 10 AM – Adirondack Cheese

Thursday, May 29 from 12:30–2:30 PM – Jones Family Farm

Whether you're solo, part of a couple, have a fun-loving family, or just want to round up some friends for a good cheese time, you're encouraged to apply. They are looking for all ages, all walks of life, you name it. Who doesn't love cheese right? Just send your name, a recent photo, and which date/location you’re available for to: jenn@canddadvertising.com and gabby@oneidacountytourism.com

What Is The Central New York Cheese Trail?

The CNY Cheese Trail is your chance to explore local farms, try amazing cheeses, and support small producers doing big things. From goat farms to cozy farm stores with fresh cheese curds and homemade butter, you can't go wrong exploring and supporting our local farmers. Pick up a trail card at any participating location, and if you hit them all, you’ll score a free insulated tote bag. You can learn more online here.

These 8 Spots on the Central New York Cheese Trail Are Pretty 'Grate' "Central New York’s cheesemakers are combining forces to elevate your culinary experience in the Heart of New York!"

Hop aboard the Central New York Cheese Trail , where 8 different vendors are teaming up to bring you straight to the "gouda" stuff, if ya know what we mean.

Here's the different places you can visit. Don't forget to pick up a trail card from any of these participating locations! If you go to all of them, you can win an insulated tote bag (which is super nice, by the way.)

Top Rated Fried Cheese Curds In Central New York Looking to chow down on deep fried cheese curds in Central and Upstate New York? Here are some of the highest rated places to try according to social media.

