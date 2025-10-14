Did you feel it? A small earthquake shook Upstate New York.

Earthquakes in New York might surprise you—they aren’t as rare as you’d think. The state has experienced over 550 tremors throughout its history.

The first big one goes way back to December 18, 1737, when a 5.2 magnitude quake hit New York City, one of only two damaging quakes to strike the Big Apple.

Tomislav Zivkovic/Think Stock Tomislav Zivkovic/Think Stock loading...

Quakes in Upstate

Upstate regions have seen their share of tremors as well. The Utica/Rome area has experienced small quakes over the years, like Barneveld in 2015 and Prospect in 2013, both under magnitude 2, and a slightly stronger 3.5 in Port Leyden in 1980.

Northern New York’s Adirondack region is one of the most earthquake-prone areas in the Northeast. Over the years, it’s seen some significant shakes, including a 5.8 magnitude quake in 1944 that caused roughly $20 million in damage (in 2002 dollars) in Massena.

Get our free mobile app

Cornwall, Ontario experienced a 4.9 in 1983 in the southern Adirondacks, and a 5.0 hit near Plattsburgh in 2002.

While moderately damaging quakes tend to happen every few decades, smaller tremors pop up more frequently—roughly every three to four years.

READ MORE: Small Earthquake Shakes Central New York

Latest Upstate New York Quake

The latest quake shook Upstate on October 13 at 11:39 PM, a 2.6 magnitude tremor at a shallow depth of just 5.4 miles, which made it feel stronger than its size might suggest.

Credit - USGS Credit - USGS loading...

Ground Always Moving

Shallow quakes are always more noticeable since they’re closer to the surface, according to the The U.S. Geological Survey.

Even smaller events, like the 1.6 quake near Adams Center on October 5, serve as reminders that the ground under New York is always quietly moving.