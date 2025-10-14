Mark your calendars: Chayce Beckham is bringing his raw, heartfelt sound to Turning Stone Resort Casino's The Showroom.

The show goes down on Saturday, January 24th, at 8PM. The American Idol Season 19 winner is set to deliver an unforgettable evening of original country hits and personal storytelling.

About Chayce Beckham – From Idol to Country Star

Beckham, from Apple Valley, California, captivated audiences nationwide with his soulful voice and authentic songwriting. His breakout moment came with the release of his original song "23," which soared to No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart in April 2024.

Since his Idol victory, Beckham has been on the rise with his debut album, Bad for Me, blending traditional country elements with modern sensibilities. Beckham's authenticity and relatability have earned him a dedicated fanbase and critical acclaim.

Tickets: Presale Access and General Onsale Dates

The Showroom at Turning Stone provides an intimate setting for fans to experience Beckham's music up close. With its state-of-the-art acoustics and cozy atmosphere, the venue is the perfect backdrop for an evening of live country music. Tickets for the concert go on sale soon. TS Rewards members can access a presale starting Thursday, October 16th, at 10:00AM, while general public sales begin Friday, October 17th, at 10:00AM.

Mr. and Mrs. Beckham: An Elvis-Officiated Vegas

Chayce Beckham and his longtime love Ashley Britt officially tied the knot in a sweet, low-key wedding in Las Vegas back in September. The couple shared the news on social media with a stylish black-and-white video of them cruising the Strip in a convertible, set to Stevie Wonder’s “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours).” Ashley captioned it simply, “Mr. & Mrs. Beckham,” while Chayce also shared fun snapshots from the day — including a Polaroid with an Elvis impersonator.

According to Country Now, the two have been together for over 11 years, and a small wedding was always the plan. After getting engaged in October during a live show in Anaheim, they made it official with just close family and, of course, Elvis officiating. Chayce explained that instead of splurging on a big wedding, they’re focusing on buying or building a house and other big life goals. The couple’s journey from dating, a brief breakup, Nashville moves, and finally reuniting shows their relationship has been full of love, patience, and a little rockstar spontaneity along the way.

