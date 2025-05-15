A Central New York couple got engaged on stage at a country concert.

It happened at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway during a Chase Rice show.

Corey Haggas has been following Chase Rice for the past decade. He decided to reach out to Rice's label and management earlier this year to see if anyone could turn his dream of proposing to his girlfriend Lynn on stage into a reality.

The request was granted and the management team organized everything for the proposal to take place after Rice performed his hit 'Eyes on You.'

"That rush and everything happened in moments, I didn't even have a second to think," Corey said.

Gifts for Happy Couple

"Chase was amazing," said Corey.

He gave the newly engaged couple a signed setlist and tour poster and had his professional photographer on hand to capture the special once in a lifetime moment.

Feeling Like Rock Stars

The crowd was just as amazing. Corey says they shook hands and gave hugs to hundreds of fans that night. "We felt like rock star.!"

As for Corey's fiancé well she was "on cloud 9... couldn't believe it!"

Couple Gets Married

Corey and Lynn didn't stay engaged long.

The couple is already married and ended up sharing their first dance as husband and wife to Chase Rice's 'Eyes on You.'

Congrats Corey and Lynn. May you have a long and happy life together.

