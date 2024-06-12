Three months after a new restaurant opened in Upstate New York, a fire has closed the doors.

Francis and Jenny Letizia bought the restaurant in 2020 after coming across the place during a trip to Cape Vincent. Their mission was bring Central New York flavors to Upstate while creating a place where "we learn your name, treat you like family and aspire to make you want to come back."

Credit - Telly's Inn Credit - Telly's Inn loading...

Telly's Turns Into Channel Marker 243

The couple sold Telly's Inn and Channel Marker 243 opened in it's place this past March.

On Tuesday, June 11, a fire broke out in the restaurant just before 4 AM.

Cape Vincent Fire Chief Bill Gould, who lives behind the restaurant, told WWNY, there was evidence of an explosion. "here was debris all the way out into the middle of the road."

"Our hearts are broken for Michael, the owner and his staff and the entire Cape Vincent community," said Jenny, the former owner. "We put blood, sweat and tears into it as did the new owner. We are at a loss for words."

The new owner plans to rebuild the restaurant and" come back stronger than ever." He's thankful no one was injured in the blaze and appreciates the "overwhelming community support."

Credit - Channel Marker 243/Facebook Credit - Channel Marker 243/Facebook loading...

Get our free mobile app

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Massive Fire Destroys Piece of History in Upstate New York Ashes are all that's left of a piece of history in Tupper Lake. The former Wheel Inn, one of the area's first hotels, burned to the ground. Jim Cookie Lanthier was on the scene and took stunning photos of the fire. See more on his Facebook page Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams