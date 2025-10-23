What's wrong with people?! Who stabs a dog in the throat? It happened in Central New York, and police are turning to the community for help.

The dog, named Chance, is fighting for his life after being stabbed in the jugular sometime on Tuesday, October 21, inside a home on East Willow Street in Syracuse.

According to authorities, Chance is currently in critical condition after having surgery that required two units of blood. He suffered heart damage and will need intensive medical care in the days ahead.

HumaneCNY in Liverpool has stepped in to oversee his treatment, providing the urgent care he desperately needs.

Reward Offered, Donations Needed

Local animal advocates are urging the public not only to help identify the suspect but also to support Chance’s recovery directly.

To help, the Cuse Pit Crew is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

Police are hoping anyone with information can come forward. The Syracuse Police Department’s Animal Cruelty Division is leading the investigation, and they can be reached at (315) 442-5336.

HumaneCNY’s resources are already stretched thin, and donations toward his care, which will cost anywhere from $3,500 to $5,500, would make a huge difference. If you’d like to contribute, you can donate online and note “Chance” so your gift goes directly to his medical treatment.

"From the bottom of our hearts, we want to thank all those who have donated/shared/commented. We cannot do this work without you. Hopefully there will be justice for Chance, but until then, continue to keep him in your thoughts."

Justice for Chance

Chance’s story is heartbreaking, but it’s also a call to action. Authorities hope that with the public’s help, justice will be served, and this brave dog will get the chance to recover and feel safe again.

Anyone with information, no matter how small it may seem, can help bring the person responsible to justice and provide Chance with the care he desperately needs.