In a heartfelt tribute to the 6-year-old twin girls who were tragically killed during the tornado in Clark Mills, the Clinton Chamber of Commerce is inviting the community to help fill the Village with color, creativity, and love—just like the girls did every day.

Emily and Kenni Bisson were known for their laughter, bright smiles, and love of art, especially sidewalk chalk.

To honor their memory, sidewalk chalk will be available outside local shops and restaurants for anyone who wants to add their own drawings or messages. Additional chalk will be handed out at Thursday’s Clinton Farmers Market for people to use at home.

Get our free mobile app

"Help us beautify the town with chalk," the Chamber encourages. It's a simple, meaningful way for the community to come together and remember two little girls who left a big mark on every heart they touched.

Chalk the town of Clinton for twins killed in tornado Credit - Tina Hartung loading...

Taken too Soon

Emily and Kenni died when a tree fell on their home during the tornado that tore through Clark Mills in the early morning hours on June 22.

The girls, who were known throughout their small town for their constant laughter and infectious smiles, were active in just about everything—softball, soccer, dance, gymnastics, and art.

Friends say they were the kind of kids who reminded you what life is all about—always dancing, giggling, and leaving a trail of chalk drawings wherever they went.

READ MORE: Ground-Level Video Tour of Devastating Tornado Damage in Clark Mills

Credit - Giaia M/Unsplash Credit - Giaia M/Unsplash loading...

Donations for Mom

The community is helping support their mom Kayleigh through donations.

They’re hoping to give the girls the beautiful celebration of life they deserve—and to remind Kayleigh she’s not alone.

Any amount helps, and in times like these, every bit of kindness matters.