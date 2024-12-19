Breaking the Chain: 13 Retailers Closing Stores in 2025

In a sobering trend for the retail landscape, 13 major chain stores will close multiple locations across the United States in 2025.

Big-box retailers continue to navigate ongoing challenges in the industry, including shifting consumer habits, rising operational costs, and increasing competition from e-commerce.

For many communities, the loss of these stores will leave noticeable gaps, both economically and socially, as local jobs and gathering spaces disappear.

Macys

Macy's announced plans to close 150 stores. 50 will shut down by the end of 2024 and the rest by 2026.

New York State is home to 38 Macy's, including the icon store in New York City. The only one left in Central New York is at Destiny USA in Syracuse.

The latest closures will leave only 350 locations nationwide.

Macy's To Close 150 Stores Getty Images loading...

Walmart Neighborhood Market

Walmart launched Neighborhood Markets in 1998, usually in urban areas.

The smaller stores focus more on groceries but a handful are expected to close next year.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Party City

Party City filed bankruptcy in 2024 and closed a number of locations including 7 in New York.

More closures are planned for 2025 including in the Northern Lights Plaza in Salina in January.

That leaves just one store in Onondaga County inside the Marshalls Plaza on Erie Boulevard East in Dewitt. The Party City on Commercial Drive in New Hartford is not affected by the closings and remains open.

Party City Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection Getty Images loading...

Nordstrom

With the rising cost of basically everything, the high end retailer is planning to close more locations as it continues to struggle from the coronavirus pandemic.

Most store closures will be in suburban markets.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree stores, where not much is a dollar anymore, will close underperforming locations in 2025.

There seems to be more Dollar Tree stores in every town than any other retailer, so losing one won't hurt much other than people losing a job.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

CVS

The largest drugstore in the country closed hundreds of locations in 2024.

More closures are planned for 2025, mainly in areas with multiple locations.

New York is home to more than 500 CVS locations including in New Hartford and Clinton.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Walgreens

Just like CVS, Walgreens also plans to close stores in oversaturated markets.

The company is looking to shift its focus towards digital health services with more people online.

New York is home to the 5th most Walgreens locations with more than 450 stores.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Foot Locker

More and more people are buying online and that includes shoes.

Foot Locker is feeling the pain and plans to close a number of locations in 2025.

Stores in underperforming malls will be the first to go. Does that mean we'll soon be saying goodbye to the Foot Locker in Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford?

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Office Depot

The pandemic created remote work and digital offices and many are still working from home. That shift has decreased the demand for traditional office supplies.

Office Depot stores have been closing over the past few years and there will be more in 2025.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Starbucks

New York is home to nearly 700 Starbucks locations. In the city it seems like there's one on every street corner.

It comes as no surprise in this struggling economy, the company plans to close stores, particularly in dense urban areas in 2025.

The number could increase with a potential barista strike on the horizon.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Joann Fabrics

Unlike most retailers, craft stores saw a bump in revenue during the pandemic.

With people stuck at home, more took up new hobbies, like arts and crafts. But once everyone went back to work, those new hobbies started collecting dust.

The company plans to close several stores in 2025.

Credit - Canva Credit - Canva loading...

Game Stop

People aren't just buying clothing and shoes online. Gaming is going digital too.

New York is home to nearly 150 locations but there may be fewer in 2025. Stores in smaller towns or declining malls will be the first to go.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Sears

Sears was once one of the world's largest retailer. The company filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and has been closing hundreds of stores across the country, including the last one in New York.

There are less than a dozen locations left but that may come to an end in 2025.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app