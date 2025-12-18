If things sound a little louder than usual tonight, you’re not imagining it.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for parts of Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania, and it’s shaping up to be a blustery stretch that could last well into late Friday night.

When the Wind Advisory Is in Effect

According to the National Weather Service, the advisory kicks in at 7PM tonight (12/18) and runs through 1AM Saturday (12/20). During that time, we’re looking at southwest winds between 15 and 30 miles per hour, with gusts topping out near 50 mph. That’s strong enough to rattle windows, knock over garbage cans, and definitely make your evening walk more “adventurous” than planned.

How Strong Will the Winds Be?

The wind doesn’t let up once Friday morning rolls around, either. As a cold front pushes through, winds will shift to the west, still blowing at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts continuing to reach up to 50 mph through late Friday evening. The strongest winds are expected across higher elevations, including hilltops and ridge areas in Northeast Pennsylvania, the Catskills, the Finger Lakes, and higher terrain south of Interstate 90.

So what does all of that actually mean for everyday life? For starters, anything not tied down outside is fair game. Trash cans, patio furniture, holiday decorations, and lightweight outdoor items could end up in places they weren’t meant to be. Tree limbs may come down, and with that comes the possibility of scattered power outages.

How the Wind Could Impact Travel and Power

Driving could also be tricky, especially if you’re behind the wheel of a high-profile vehicle like a truck, van, or SUV. Strong crosswinds can make it feel like your car has a mind of its own. The National Weather Service recommends slowing down, keeping both hands on the wheel, and using extra caution, especially on open roads and bridges.

What a Wind Advisory Really Means

It’s also a good time to brush up on what different weather alerts mean. A Wind Advisory signals strong winds that can cause minor damage and hazardous travel but don’t quite reach warning-level strength. A High Wind Warning would mean even more dangerous conditions, while a High Wind Watch suggests those stronger winds could develop.

Bottom line: tonight and Friday will be windy, potentially messy, and occasionally disruptive. Secure loose items, plan for possible power flickers, and take it easy on the roads.

