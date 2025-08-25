Your Guide To Central New York’s Road Construction This Week

Heads up, Central New York drivers: You'll see orange cones and detour signs pretty much everywhere over the course of the last week of August.

The New York State Department of Transportation has dropped its weekly road project update, and this week, construction touches a wide swath of Oneida, Madison, Herkimer, Fulton, Hamilton, and Montgomery counties. From lane closures to full road shutdowns, here’s what to watch out for while driving around the region starting August 25th:

Oneida County

Utica: Burrstone Road, Champlin Avenue, and French Road will have lane closures as crews handle signal work. On I-90, the bridge over North Genesee Street continues rehab, with traffic detoured southbound via Riverside Drive.

Boonville: Routes 12D, 294, 46, and Schuyler Street will see lane closures with flaggers while crews install signs, seed, mulch, and clean drainage structures.

Clinton: Expect daily lane closures on Route 12B (Robinson Road to Harding Road) and Route 412 (Franklin Avenue to College Hill Road) for curb, sidewalk, and drainage projects. Long-term lane shifts remain in place near McDonald’s and over Oriskany Creek for culvert and sidewalk work.

New Hartford: Middle Settlement Road (Route 5B) between Routes 12B and 5 will see lane closures as waterline and sewer relocation continues. Shoulder closures are in place on Route 5 for manhole work, while Genesee Street and Oxford Road may have shoulder or lane closures for sidewalk replacement.

Rome: Erie Boulevard between James Street and George Street will see survey work and excavation, with westbound lane closures possible. On Route 825, lane closures continue in both directions for bridge joint repairs over the Mohawk River.

Other active spots: Augusta (Route 26 shoulder closures), Sangerfield (Route 20 lane closures for guiderail work), Steuben (Route 274 full closure with detour for culvert replacement), Trenton (Route 365 shoulder closures), Verona (Route 365 at Blackmans Corners Road and Route 49 shoulder work), Waterville (Route 12 lane closures for sign replacement), Western (Route 46 shoulder closures), and Whitesboro (Route 69 lane closures and shifts for I-90 bridge construction).

Madison County

Georgetown & Eaton: Route 26 between Erieville Road and Eaton Brook Road will have lane closures with flaggers for paving operations.

Herkimer County

Dolgeville: Route 167 is fully closed between Route 29 and Slawson Road for sewer work, with a signed detour in place. A pedestrian detour is also active on Helmer Avenue for culvert work at Beaver Creek.

Frankfort: West Main Street between Cemetery and Mill Streets is fully closed, with detours posted for both eastbound and westbound traffic.

Herkimer: Route 28 between the I-90 exit and Marginal Road will have lane closures and shifts as bridge replacement work continues.

Ilion: Route 5S over Route 51 will see lane closures for bridge painting, and the Route 5S westbound ramp to Route 51 is closed daily with a detour via Acme Road. West Main Street at Barringer Road will also see lane closures for conduit and pullbox installation.

Schuyler: Crews are paving on Drive-In Road and working on Route 5 shoulders, with no major traffic impacts expected.

Montgomery County

Danube & Minden: Route 5S between the Herkimer County line and Fordsbush Road will have lane closures with flaggers for National Grid utility work.

St. Johnsville & Ephratah: Route 67 between Routes 5 and 10 will have lane closures for reconstruction and paving.

St. Johnsville & Little Falls: Route 5 between Route 67 and Snells Bush Road will have lane closures in both directions for National Grid utility work.

Regional Work

Drivers should also expect crack sealing and long-line pavement marking throughout Herkimer, Madison, and Oneida counties. Lane closures and flaggers will be present, and as always, everything depends on the weather.

For live updates and detailed detour maps, bookmark 511NY.org.

