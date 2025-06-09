Heads up if you're traveling around Central New York and the Mohawk Valley this week—several construction and maintenance projects are underway, and they could impact your commute.

Here’s a look at what’s happening, starting Monday, June 9th. You can find more information at 511ny.org:

Oneida County Construction Projects – Week of June 9th

New Hartford: Expect lane closures and shifts in both directions along Middlesettlement Road at Route 5 eastbound. Crews will be out doing pavement marking, and flaggers will be in place to help guide traffic.

Utica: Along Burrstone Road, Champlin Avenue, and French Road, there’s ongoing drainage, curb, and sidewalk work. Lane closures are expected throughout the project area. Heads up: The ramp from Utica University to Burrstone Road is currently closed.

Boonville: Multiple projects are underway here—including drainage and pavement repairs—along Route 12D, Route 294, Route 46, and Schuyler Street. Expect flaggers and lane closures. Also, a new traffic signal has been installed at Route 12 and Route 12D. On Monday, June 9th, paving will cause additional lane closures on Route 28 over Route 12.

Clinton: Crews are working along Route 12B (between Robinson and Harding Roads) and Route 412 (between Franklin Ave and College Hill Road). Expect long-term lane shifts and flaggers due to new curbs, sidewalks, drainage, and waterline work. On Monday, June 9th, Route 12B will be closed at Marvin Street for a one-day waterline installation.

Waterville: Work continues along Route 12 between Putnam Road and Daytonville Road with sidewalk and curb replacement, milling, drainage, and traffic signal work. Lane closures and flaggers are in place.

Sangerfield: On Route 20 between Brothertown Road and Beaver Creek Road, there’s sidewalk and curb work, ditch cleaning, and a continuous westbound right lane closure from the Route 12/20 intersection to Mason Road.

Augusta: Route 26 between Munz Road and Oliver/Griffiths Road is fully closed with a signed detour in place. Drivers will be rerouted via College Hill Road to Route 233 to Route 12B.

Whitesboro: Expect lane closures in both directions on Route 69 between Wood Road and Goodell Ave due to I-90 bridge construction.

Whitestown: On Tuesday, June 10th, River Street over the Erie Barge Canal will have lane closures for bridge inspection.

Marcy: On Wednesday, June 11th, bridge inspections on Mohawk Street over the Mohawk River and Erie Barge Canal will require lane closures.

Rome: Also on Tuesday, June 10th, there will be a southbound lane closure on Route 26 over the Erie Barge Canal for bridge inspection.

Deerfield: Lane closures are in effect along Route 8 between Roberts Road and E Davis Road as crews wrap up final cleanup.

Herkimer County Construction Projects – Week of June 9th

Webb: Along Route 28 between Old Route 28 and Tamarack Lake Road, lane closures continue in both directions with a temporary signal for culvert replacement.

Frankfort: A full road closure is in place on West Main Street between Cemetery Street and Mill Street. Eastbound drivers should detour via Route 5S, while westbound traffic detours through Ilion.

Herkimer: On Route 5S between Barringer Road and Route 28, lane closures are in place due to guiderail work.

German Flatts: On Monday, June 9th, South Washington Street over the Erie Barge Canal will have lane closures for a bridge inspection.

Mohawk: Also on Monday, June 9th, Route 28 over the Barge Canal will be under inspection, with lane closures expected.

Construction Across Central New York (Regional Work) For June 2025

Overnight pavement marking operations will be taking place on Route 5 and I-790 across Oneida and Herkimer Counties. Be prepared for lane shifts, closures, and flaggers. All scheduled work is weather dependent.

