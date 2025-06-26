The legendary businessman behind the most iconic drink ball of Central New York, has passed away at the age of 90.

J. Kemper, who passed away on June 18th just weeks shy of his 91st birthday, was a man of many accomplishments. One every Central New Yorker and college student of the 80s will remember him for is his role in launching the beer ball.

The Birth of the Beer Ball: A College Party Game-Changer

For those who don’t remember or know: The beer ball was designed as a lightweight, five-gallon plastic sphere of beer. It quickly became a college campus staple. It started locally, then spread to a few national beer brands as well. Fred Matt, current president of the Matt Brewing Company and Kemper’s nephew, credits his uncle with the idea, telling Syracuse.com: “My Uncle Kemper saw it as a great container to fill with beer... It was a tremendous idea.”

Saranac.com Saranac.com loading...

Dupli Envelopes: A Legacy of Adaptation and Growth

Kemper's journey started in Utica in 1934 and eventually led him to the family business, Matt’s Brewery, after serving in the Army and attending brewer’s school. But his legacy grew even more in 1980, when he purchased a struggling envelope company called Dupli Envelopes and Graphics. At the time, Dupli had just five employees and limited offerings. When Kemper saw his first fax machine, he didn’t panic—instead, he pivoted.

"We decided we had to do something else," he said in a 2009 interview. That “something else” was expanding into business cards and identity materials. Over time, Dupli became a go-to for Fortune 500 clients like HSBC and Sherwin-Williams.

Beyond Business: Kemper's Community Impact

By 2009, Dupli had grown to more than 165 employees and was honored for its green business practices and streamlined online ordering system. Yet numbers were never Kemper’s primary focus. In addition to leading successful businesses, Kemper served on several corporate and nonprofit boards, remained politically active, and earned numerous community awards late in life. Still, for some, it’s the memories of college parties and plastic beer balls that keep his name alive in a different way.

READ MORE: Central New York Brewery Named 2nd Best in New York State

Whether you knew him as a business leader, beer innovator, or simply “Uncle Kemper,” one thing is clear: he had a knack for turning bold ideas into lasting impact.

17 of the Craziest New York Beer Names The names of these New York beers are absolutely insane. Gallery Credit: Will Phillips