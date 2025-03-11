A strong message is being sent to 60 colleges nationwide, including one in Central New York, warning them about the consequences of failing to protect Jewish students from antisemitic harassment.

With 60 universities under investigation, the pressure is on to ensure campus safety and equality.

The U.S. Department of Education is frustrated by the ongoing issues on campuses, stressing that universities receiving federal funds must follow antidiscrimination laws.

“The Department is deeply disappointed that Jewish students studying on elite U.S. campuses continue to fear for their safety amid the relentless anti-semitic eruptions that have severely disrupted campus life for more than a year. University leaders must do better,” said Secretary of Education Linda McMahon.

Five Schools Under Investigation

Five schools—like Columbia, Northwestern, and UC Berkeley—are under investigation, and 55 others are being monitored.

Columbia even had $400 million in federal grants canceled because they didn’t take enough action to protect Jewish students.

Letters have been sent to 60 colleges and Universities reminding them to enforce Title VI of the Civil Rights Act (1964), which prohibits any institution that receives federal funds from discriminating on the basis of race, color, and national origin.

Cornell University is one of those 60 schools.

American University

Arizona State University

Boston University

Brown University

California State University, Sacramento

Chapman University

Columbia University

Cornell University

Drexel University

Eastern Washington University

Emerson College

George Mason University

Harvard University

Illinois Wesleyan University

Indiana University, Bloomington

Johns Hopkins University

Lafayette College

Lehigh University

Middlebury College

Muhlenberg College

Northwestern University

Ohio State University

Pacific Lutheran University

Pomona College

Portland State University

Princeton University

Rutgers University

Rutgers University-Newark

Santa Monica College

Sarah Lawrence College

Stanford University

State University of New York Binghamton

State University of New York Rockland

State University of New York, Purchase

Swarthmore College

Temple University

The New School

Tufts University

Tulane University

Union College

University of California Davis

University of California San Diego

University of California Santa Barbara

University of California, Berkeley

University of Cincinnati

University of Hawaii at Manoa

University of Massachusetts Amherst

University of Michigan

University of Minnesota, Twin Cities

University of North Carolina

University of South Florida

University of Southern California

University of Tampa

University of Tennessee

University of Virginia

University of Washington-Seattle

University of Wisconsin, Madison

Wellesley College

Whitman College

Yale University

