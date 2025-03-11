CNY University Among 60 Under Investigation for Antisemitic Discrimination & Harassment
A strong message is being sent to 60 colleges nationwide, including one in Central New York, warning them about the consequences of failing to protect Jewish students from antisemitic harassment.
With 60 universities under investigation, the pressure is on to ensure campus safety and equality.
The U.S. Department of Education is frustrated by the ongoing issues on campuses, stressing that universities receiving federal funds must follow antidiscrimination laws.
“The Department is deeply disappointed that Jewish students studying on elite U.S. campuses continue to fear for their safety amid the relentless anti-semitic eruptions that have severely disrupted campus life for more than a year. University leaders must do better,” said Secretary of Education Linda McMahon.
Five Schools Under Investigation
Five schools—like Columbia, Northwestern, and UC Berkeley—are under investigation, and 55 others are being monitored.
Columbia even had $400 million in federal grants canceled because they didn’t take enough action to protect Jewish students.
Letters have been sent to 60 colleges and Universities reminding them to enforce Title VI of the Civil Rights Act (1964), which prohibits any institution that receives federal funds from discriminating on the basis of race, color, and national origin.
Cornell University is one of those 60 schools.
