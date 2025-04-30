After months of planning, something brand new and exciting is about to hit the Utica area of Central New York- A Silent Disco.

Stage Time Entertainment and local comedian Phil Farda have introduced Stage Time Boogie, a glowing, music-filled experience that’s perfect for all ages and occasions. And this isn’t just any silent disco—it’s a heartfelt tribute to Joe Boogie, who's now dancing in the skies above. If you've never experienced a silent disco, it's one pretty cool evening. You dance, and no one knows what your dancing too. Also, your friend may be dancing to something completely different than what you are dancing too.

The big debut is happening Friday, May 9th at the Spring 2025 Moonlight Market at the Frankfort Marina from 5PM to 9PM. For just $10, you can rent a pair of glow headphones and tune in to dance. Want to shine a little brighter? Make sure you snag one of their “Boogie Bags”, filled with glow toys and party swag to light up the night.

Stage Time Boogie is more than a one-time party. It's a full-service silent disco experience available for just about any kind of event. They offer over 400 glow headphones and are ready to bring the boogie to birthday parties, graduation parties, weddings, breweries, festivals, fundraisers, and corporate events.

Can't Make The Big Debut?

Mark your calendars for Saturday, August 9th at the Schuyler Corn Competition and Car Show. From 3PM to 8PM, kids can hit the inflatable glow nightclub, and from 9PM to midnight, things heat up with their first-ever DJ Battle- Myle Walker (aka MDub) on The BEATS vs. DJ EaseOne (Gabe Altamuro).

