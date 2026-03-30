Road Work Season Is Back—and So Are the Delays

If your commute has felt a little too smooth lately, that’s about to change.

A new round of construction projects across Central New York means drivers should get ready for slowdowns, detours, and a little extra time behind the wheel.

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Lane Reduction in Marcy Starts April 6

In Marcy, the New York State Department of Transportation is planning a lane reduction along Mohawk Street and Cavanaugh Road (Route 922A) near the Erie Canal bridge. Work is expected to begin on April 6 and last about five weeks, weather permitting.

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Traffic will be reduced to one lane with temporary signals controlling alternating flow in each direction. It’s one of those setups where you’ll sit, wait, and then finally get your turn to go.

The Empire State Trail and the parking lot off Mohawk Street will remain open during construction.

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Route 169 Closure in Little Falls

Drivers in Little Falls will also need to adjust.

Route 169 will be closed between Eatonville Road and Rockwell Road from April 8 through May 22 for a culvert replacement project.

Detours will be clearly marked, directing traffic along Routes 169, 29, and 170.

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Route 46 Bridge Closure Will Last Into 2026

The Route 46 bridge over the New York State Thruway will be closed starting March 30, and it isn’t expected to reopen until the fall.

Tractor-trailers will be rerouted to Routes 365 and 13. Other drivers should plan on using Madison to Lake Street to Route 46, or Cobb Street to Canal Road to Lake Street to Route 46.

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Plan for Extra Time

Between lane reductions, full closures, and long-term detours, getting from point A to point B is going to take a little more planning.

Expect delays, watch for signage, and give yourself extra time to get where you’re going.