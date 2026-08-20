As the school year gets closer for parents, a new report has ranked many Central New York school districts.

The U.S. News & World Report 2026-2027 Best High Schools rankings looked at 18,000 public high schools nationwide.

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The criteria for school placement were based on college readiness, graduation rates, and state assessment performance.

Chad Mcdermott Chad Mcdermott

State Rankings For Oneida County Schools

New Hartford Senior High School - 111th

Oriskany Junior-Senior High School - 143rd

Clinton Senior High School - 169th

Remsen Junior-Senior High School - 176th

Donald H Crane Junior/Senior High School (Westmoreland) - 367th

Whitesboro High School - 376th

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Sauquoit Valley High School - 439th

Waterville Jr/Sr High School - 496th

Holland Patent Central High School - 497th

Utica Academy of Science Charter School - 522nd

Mount Markham Senior High School - 543rd

Camden Senior High School - 556th

Rome Free Academy - 726th-1,232nd

Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Senior High School - 726th-1,232nd

State Rankings For Herkimer County Schools

Town of Webb School - 159th

Poland Junior-Senior High School - 265th

Frankfort-Schuyler Central High School - 420th

Central Valley Academy - 664th

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Factors For Rankings

According to US News and World Report, these rankings were based on six weighted indicators including college readiness, graduation rates, and state assessments.

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College Readiness (30%)

College Curriculum Breadth (10%)

State Assessment Proficiency (20%)

State Assessment Performance (20%)

Underserved Student Performance (10%)

Graduation Rate (10%)

However, New York, Colorado, Vermont and Maine did not authorize the College Board to share AP data with U.S. News & World Report.

According to the list, Central Magnet School in Tennessee was ranked number 1 in the country.

A full list can be found here.