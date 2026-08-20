CNY High Schools Ranked In New U.S. News & World Report
As the school year gets closer for parents, a new report has ranked many Central New York school districts.
The U.S. News & World Report 2026-2027 Best High Schools rankings looked at 18,000 public high schools nationwide.
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The criteria for school placement were based on college readiness, graduation rates, and state assessment performance.
State Rankings For Oneida County Schools
New Hartford Senior High School - 111th
Oriskany Junior-Senior High School - 143rd
Clinton Senior High School - 169th
Remsen Junior-Senior High School - 176th
Donald H Crane Junior/Senior High School (Westmoreland) - 367th
Whitesboro High School - 376th
Sauquoit Valley High School - 439th
Waterville Jr/Sr High School - 496th
Holland Patent Central High School - 497th
Utica Academy of Science Charter School - 522nd
Mount Markham Senior High School - 543rd
Camden Senior High School - 556th
Rome Free Academy - 726th-1,232nd
Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Senior High School - 726th-1,232nd
State Rankings For Herkimer County Schools
Town of Webb School - 159th
Poland Junior-Senior High School - 265th
Frankfort-Schuyler Central High School - 420th
Central Valley Academy - 664th
Factors For Rankings
According to US News and World Report, these rankings were based on six weighted indicators including college readiness, graduation rates, and state assessments.
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College Readiness (30%)
College Curriculum Breadth (10%)
State Assessment Proficiency (20%)
State Assessment Performance (20%)
Underserved Student Performance (10%)
Graduation Rate (10%)
However, New York, Colorado, Vermont and Maine did not authorize the College Board to share AP data with U.S. News & World Report.
According to the list, Central Magnet School in Tennessee was ranked number 1 in the country.
A full list can be found here.
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Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams