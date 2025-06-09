Raise your hand if you're sick of the rain.

We haven't had a dry weekend since November for crying out loud and enough is enough.

But Mother Nature isn't done yet.

Another round of heavy rain is on the way, and the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch from Monday evening through Tuesday morning for several Central New York counties.

Broome

Chemung

Chenango

Cortland

Madison

Onondaga

Schuyler

Seneca

Southern Cayuga

Steuben

Tioga

Tompkins

Yates

Can't Take Much More

Roads are soggy, streams are swollen, and the ground can’t take much more. It probably won’t take much for localized flooding to start again.

Residents have been dealing with everything from washed-out roads to waterlogged basements in recent weeks.

Storms on Friday already caused dramatic flooding at Howe Caverns, where over eight feet of water rushed into the popular tourist site in under an hour.

Now, more rain is on the way—and the frustration is rising just as quickly.

Don't Drive Thru Water

Never try to drive through flood waters.

What looks like a shallow puddle could be a powerful current strong enough to sweep away your car in seconds. Beneath the surface, there could be washed-out roads, debris, or other hidden dangers you can’t see—until it’s too late.

Always remember to turn around, don't drown.

Long Range CNY Forecast

Today: A chance of morning showers. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 75. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Low around 62. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. High near 75. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers after 2 PM. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8 PM and 2 AM. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

Friday Night: A chance of showers after 2 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

