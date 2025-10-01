Did you feel it? A small earthquake hit Central New York. Luckily, it wasn't strong enough to do any damage, and most probably didn't even realize it happened.

Earthquakes in New York aren’t as rare as you might think. Believe it or not, there have been over 550 in the Empire State.

The first one was a doozy. The 5.2 quake struck the New York City area on December 18, 1737. It was one of two damaging quakes to hit the Big Apple.

Largest Quake to Hit New York

The largest to ever hit New York State was on September 5, 1944. A 5.9 magnitude quake struck near the New York-Canadian border, causing damage in Massena and Cornwall, Ontario.

Western New York's strongest quake hit on August 12, 1929—a 5.2 magnitude centered near Attica.

The Utica/Rome area has also experienced a few small tremors: Barneveld in 2015, Prospect in 2013 (both with magnitudes under 2), and a stronger 3.5 quake in Port Leyden in 1980.

Latest Quake Hits CNY

The latest quake measured 1.8 on the Richter Scale, according to the United States Geological Survey. It struck 16 km from Dolgeville and 8 km from Newport.

The earthquake hit on Monday, September 22, 2025, at 2:35 AM, when most people were sleeping, so they probably didn't even feel it.