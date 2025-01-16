Central New York Dairy Farmer Honored In New York City

One local dairy farm here in Central New York just got honored in New York City.

Audrey Donahoe, of Clayville-based ATRASS Farm, represented New York State dairy farmers at The Armory Track and Field Center in New York City as part of American Dairy Association North East’s sponsorship of the Refuel with Chocolate Milk Officials Hall of Fame Invitational. That event took place January 10th and 11th. Over 8,000 student-athletes participated in the two-day track meet, which coincided with National Milk Day on Saturday, January 11th.

The Dairy Farm on Holman City Road in Clayville is owned by Jeff and Audrey Donahoe. The unusual name was created by using the first initial of their six kids' names. The family comes from several generation of farmers and are the perfect example of "perseverance in farming."

Jeff is a 5th generation farmer, while Audrey's roots run six generations deep. The original home farm was located in Litchfield, but was lost in a 2003 fire. Currently the farm raises about 200 head of dairy and beef cows and crop around 400 acres.

As a guest of American Dairy Association North East, Donahoe enjoyed a private tour of the facility, famously known as the "Fastest Track in the World." They were also recognized during the opening ceremony and participated in events, including presenting awards and holding the finish line tape for several races.

“I truly had the time of my life at The Armory,” said Donahoe. “It was really exciting and enlightening to work with the staff at The Armory. They have the same dedication and passion we do as dairy farmers.”

Through a partnership with The Armory, dairy farmers, represented by the American Dairy Association North East, promote chocolate milk as the ultimate post-exercise recovery beverage. In addition to sponsoring the Refuel with Chocolate Milk Officials Hall of Fame Invitational, the association engages athletes through branding, signage, and chocolate milk sampling. They also sponsor the Refuel Zone at The Armory, where athletes and spectators can purchase chocolate milk to recharge after competition.

