Central New York Community Turns 12-Year-Old’s Landscaping Dream Into Reality

Hard work really does pay off. A number of businesses came together to help a 12-year-old entrepreneur in Central New York.

Zach Heck may only be 12 but he's already doing more than most kids his age. He's started his own business in East Syracuse.

Mike Johnson met Zach early one Saturday morning. "Pull up to a job site and I see this kid pushing a lawn mower down the street. Most kids aren't even up this early. I had to ask this kid what he was up to."

Zach was on his way to cut his first lawn of the day.

A few weeks earlier Zach decided he wanted to make something of himself, so he started his own business called Grass and Granite Landscaping. He borrowed his dad's equipment to get the job done and even created t-shirts, business cards and a Facebook page.

Zach Inspires Community

The video Mike posted of Zach went viral and several people reached out to see how they could help. "They were so inspired by Zach and his work ethic," said Mike.

Speed Pro donated lawn signs to help promote Zach's new business and Whites Farm Supply gave him a zero turn lawnmower.

"It's more important today that we raise our kids to be more like Zach," said Mike. "To have a strong work ethic."

Mike Becomes Mentor

Mike plans to check in with Zach every few weeks, offering tips on how to run a successful business.

"I have no problem taking the time because this kids is so inspiring and such a good kid."

Good luck on your business venture Zach! The world could use more kids like you.

Watch as Mike surprises Zach with new equipment for his new business.

