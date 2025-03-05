1 Central New York Roadway Named ‘Most Beautiful Scenic Byway’

One Central New York scenic byway was just named the most beautiful in all of America.

The website LoveExploring recently uncovered the best scenic drives in each of the 50 states. There are now 184 National Scenic Byways in the country, situated across 48 states. For New York, they did pick the Central New York region. But, how did they pick the winners?:

For the two states without any officially recognized scenic byways – Hawaii and Texas – we've picked our favorite drives there instead. Now, fasten your seat belt and join us as we travel down America's most beautiful scenic byways."

Where Is The Most Beautiful Byway In America?

For New York State, they decided to go with the Cayuga Lake Scenic Byway:

There are almost two-dozen wineries along the shores of Cayuga Lake, one of New York state’s skinny Finger Lakes. So you might want to take your time (or designate a driver) when taking this 87-mile loop, which follows the water’s edge and passes state parks, cute villages, and Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge, home to bald eagles and waterfowl."

As the Rome Sentinel points out, If wine isn’t your thing, there are also breweries and cideries scattered throughout the region. So it's worth the drive for sure.

Along the way you’ll find Taughannock Falls State Park, home to one of the most spectacular waterfalls in New York state — even taller than Niagara Falls. There’s also the Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge, a popular bald eagle hangout. Ithaca lies at the southern tip of the waterway, one of the more dynamic college towns in all of upstate New York."

Do you think this was the right choice for New York? Let us know on our station app.

Hiker Comes Within 5 Feet Of Adirondack Male Moose Gallery Credit: Credit - Dave Wheeler