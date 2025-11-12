The holiday season is a time for giving, and this year, residents in Central New York have a chance to give in a way that truly connects — literally — with those serving our country.

Got an old, unwanted mobile device? Donate it to the annual Cell Phones For Soldiers collection drive, where a simple donation can make a big difference for troops and veterans.

Here’s How it Works

For every donated device valued at $5, Cell Phones For Soldiers provides 2.5 hours of free talk time to deployed troops via calling cards. Some phones also go directly to veterans in need, equipped with unlimited talk and text.

READ MORE: Emotional Soldier Reunion Brings Tears In CNY Classroom

Over the past ten years, Central New Yorkers have donated roughly 7,400 devices, giving service members about 740,000 minutes of free calls.

“The holidays can be a challenge for members of our military, who are often far from home,” Senator Joseph Griffo said. “The simple sound of a loved one’s voice can go a long way to lift their spirits."

Get our free mobile app

Drop-off locations

Jervis Public Library: 613 N. Washington St., Rome

Central New York Veterans Outreach Center: 726 Washington St., Utica

Chanatry’s Hometown Market: 485 French Rd., Utica

Utica State Office Building: 207 Genesee St., Utica

New Hartford Public Library: 2 Library Lane, New Hartford

Oneida Public Library: 459 Main St., Oneida

Sullivan Free Library, 101 Falls Blvd., Chittenango

West Winfield Library: 179 South St., West Winfield

Sherburne Public Library: 2 E State St., Sherburne

Madison County Distillery, 2412 Rt. 20, Cazenovia

The collection drive runs from Monday, November 10, through Wednesday, December 10.

To prepare your phone for donation, remove your SIM card, erase personal information, and restore factory settings.

For more info, visit Cellphonesforsoldiers.com.