Nationwide Call: Help Central New York Youth Firefighters Reach All 50 States

Nationwide Call: Help Central New York Youth Firefighters Reach All 50 States

Matt277

A Big Idea From a Small Program With a Lot of Heart

The Cedarville Fire Department Youth Firefighter Program is launching a project that’s simple on paper but big on meaning.

A group of 12 youth firefighters, ages 12–15, is working through a “50 States Challenge” aimed at connecting with fire departments across the country.

The goal is to show these young members just how connected the fire service really is, no matter how far apart departments may be geographically.

Matt277
loading...

What They’re Hoping to Collect

Fire departments from all 50 states are being asked to send items that represent their stations and communities. Patches, stickers, postcards, department photos, and letters are all welcome.

96.9 WOUR logo
Get our free mobile app

Each contribution helps build a collection that represents the broader fire service and gives these youth firefighters a tangible connection to departments nationwide.

Jackie Corley
loading...

Building Something Bigger Than Mail

All items received will be shared with the youth program, with participants opening and showcasing the mail on video. The idea is to highlight each department that takes part and show the real reach of the fire service community.

READ MORE: Clear Out Old Tech For Free in Central New York

For the young firefighters, it becomes more than a collection—it’s a reminder of support, tradition, and the shared mission that connects every station.

Jackie Corley
loading...

How to Participate

Departments and supporters are encouraged to take part and help them reach all 50 states. Items can be sent to:

Cedarville Fire Department
Youth Firefighter Program
960 State Route 51
Ilion, NY
13357

The challenge is underway, and now the question is which department will be the first to respond.

Everything New York Has to Offer From A to Z

New York is more than just the Big Apple. The Empire State has so much to offer. From mountains and waterfalls to castles and kaleidoscopes, see everything from A to Z you can enjoy.

Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

 

Filed Under: firefighters, Utica News
Categories: TSM

More From 96.9 WOUR