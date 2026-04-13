A Big Idea From a Small Program With a Lot of Heart

The Cedarville Fire Department Youth Firefighter Program is launching a project that’s simple on paper but big on meaning.

A group of 12 youth firefighters, ages 12–15, is working through a “50 States Challenge” aimed at connecting with fire departments across the country.

The goal is to show these young members just how connected the fire service really is, no matter how far apart departments may be geographically.

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What They’re Hoping to Collect

Fire departments from all 50 states are being asked to send items that represent their stations and communities. Patches, stickers, postcards, department photos, and letters are all welcome.

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Each contribution helps build a collection that represents the broader fire service and gives these youth firefighters a tangible connection to departments nationwide.

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Building Something Bigger Than Mail

All items received will be shared with the youth program, with participants opening and showcasing the mail on video. The idea is to highlight each department that takes part and show the real reach of the fire service community.

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For the young firefighters, it becomes more than a collection—it’s a reminder of support, tradition, and the shared mission that connects every station.

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How to Participate

Departments and supporters are encouraged to take part and help them reach all 50 states. Items can be sent to:

Cedarville Fire Department

Youth Firefighter Program

960 State Route 51

Ilion, NY

13357

The challenge is underway, and now the question is which department will be the first to respond.