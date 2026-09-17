Cayo Industrial Is Back for Halloween

Just when you thought Cayo Industrial was gone for good, the nightmares are coming back.

Cayo Industrial Warehouse of Horrors is returning for the 2026 Halloween season in Rome, bringing back one of Central New York’s longtime Halloween traditions. The attraction is once again located at 530 Harbor Way in Rome.

If you’ve been around the area for a while, you probably remember Cayo from its days on Broad Street in Utica.

The popular Halloween attraction spent more than a decade there before moving to Rome in 2019 because of building issues. The move turned several attractions into one massive horror experience.

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It Was Supposed to Be the End

Cayo eventually announced that 2024 would be the final season, bringing an end to what had become a Halloween tradition for generations of Central New Yorkers.

The attraction had been terrifying people for more than two decades, with Cayo’s history stretching back to 2003.

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So when Cayo closed after the 2024 season, it really looked like the end. But apparently, Cayo wasn't quite ready to stay dead.

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Get Ready to Be Scared Again

Cayo Industrial has been a Halloween staple in Central New York for years, and if you thought you were finally safe after it closed in 2024, sorry about that.

The doors are opening again in Rome every weekend in October as well as November 1.

Apparently, the nightmares weren't finished with us yet.