Something new is moving into the old Ponderosa in New Hartford, a spot that previously housed Denny's for years and the Boil Shack, though that didn’t last very long.

Castlewood Cafe on Champlin Avenue in Utica is expanding and moving into the building on Seneca Turnpike.

Renovations on the old building are already underway, according to WKTV. The owners are hoping to be open by January, though no official date is set yet.

Fans of the original location will be excited to hear the menu will stay true to the Champlin Avenue favorites, with dishes like piña colada stuffed French toast, cannoli pancakes, and plenty of lunch and dinner options.

Castlewood Cafe is bringing signature flavors to New Hartford, giving locals another spot to enjoy their favorite meals.

Melting Pot Returns

Here's something you don't hear very often lately. A familiar restaurant has returned to Central New York after a 7-year hiatus.

The Melting Pot, a fondue restaurant, opened in 2012 but closed six years later due to "ongoing financial losses that are no longer sustainable."

Owners said the restaurant may not be gone from CNY forever when it announced the closure.

"While there are no confirmed plans to re-open this location, The Melting Pot Restaurants has a strong interest in returning to the Syracuse area in the future."

The Melting Pot returns to Destiny USA

Finally Back Open

It only took seven years, but it's back and it's finally open!

It'll be in the same spot, too, on the first floor in the Canyon area.

Let's hope the new owners bring The Melting Pot back to the days when it first opened - great food, great service at portions worth paying for.