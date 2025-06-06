The New York State Fair is adding some more country to its summer concert lineup. And you're going to love 'Every Little Thing' about the latest addition.

Maddie & Tae, Kameron Marlowe, Lily Rose, and Nate Smith—who kicks off the Fair at Suburban Park—are already on the lineup, along with a packed schedule of music for just about every taste.

Whether you're into country, rock, or just looking forward to the fried dough and free tunes, there's something for everyone.

Free Fair Concerts

In 2024, more than three dozen national recording artists rocked the stages at Chevy Court and Suburban Park.

This year, the Chevrolet Music Series is turning up the volume with 41 national acts on the schedule. The latest addition? A Grammy, ACM and CMA winner.

Carly Pearce will take the Suburban Park stage on Wednesday, August 27 at 8PM.

"We’re proud to be able to provide top-notch entertainment like this that will be sure to have fairgoers singing the night away," said Julie LaFave, Fair Director.

Star Spangled Savings

The 2025 New York State Fair runs from August 20 through September 1 at the fairgrounds in Syracuse.

Get your tickets early and save with the Star-Spangled Savings sale through July 6.

Tickets are just $6 but you can only get a maximum of 12 and they must be purchased online by visiting The Great New York State Fair’s website.

Parking and Midway ride tickets are sold separately and will be available in the coming weeks.

If you miss the sale, regular admission tickets go on sale starting July 7.

Take a look at the entertainment lineup that's been already announced....so far.

