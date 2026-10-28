Mohawk Valley Kids Are Making Veterans Day Extra Special

Sometimes, the smallest gestures mean the most. That’s the idea behind Cards for Vets, a Mohawk Valley tradition that gives local kids a chance to say thank you to the men and women who served our country.

Now in its seventh year, the annual initiative invites students to get creative with handmade cards and heartfelt letters for veterans ahead of Veterans Day.

These aren’t just cards that get tossed in a mailbox. They’ll be delivered to local American Legion posts, Veterans of Foreign Wars posts, nursing homes, and senior centers throughout Oneida County.

Get our free mobile app

Kids Across the Mohawk Valley Are Getting Involved

Hundreds of students are expected to take part, turning construction paper, markers, and a few thoughtful words into something meaningful for the veterans who receive them.

Participating schools include Utica, Rome, Whitesboro, New York Mills, Oriskany, Westmoreland, and Holland Patent school districts. Students from Utica Academy of Science, Notre Dame, the New York State School for the Deaf, and the House of the Good Shepherd/Tilton School are also invited to participate.

READ MORE: Dad's Legacy Lives On Through This Year's Rockefeller Center Tree

READ MORE: New York State Police Increasing Patrols Through Halloween

The idea is simple: give kids a chance to think about the sacrifices veterans have made and find their own way to express gratitude.

A few sentences written by a student might not seem like much, but receiving a personal thank-you can mean a lot, especially to veterans living in nursing homes or senior centers.

Photo by Ovidio Soto on Unsplash white and blue printer paper

From One Classroom to a Community Tradition

Cards for Vets started as a single classroom project and has grown into a community-wide effort involving schools and families across the Mohawk Valley.

Along the way, it’s become more than an arts-and-crafts activity. It helps younger generations understand the importance of service, sacrifice, and remembering the people who helped protect our freedoms.

Schools have been asked to submit their cards by Saturday, November 1, so they can be delivered in time for Veterans Day.

It’s a wonderful reminder that you don’t need a big celebration or an expensive gift to make someone feel appreciated. Sometimes, a handmade card to simply say “thank you” is exactly what a veteran needs to hear.

Maybe adults should follow in these kids' footsteps and send a card too.