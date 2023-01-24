Finally Some Snow! Just in Time for Annual CNY Cardboard Sled Races

Thank you Mother Nature! There's finally some snow and just in time for the annual Cardboard Classic Sled Races in Central New York.

Grab those old boxes lying around the house and put them to good use. Build and decorate your cardboard sled. Then get ready to race at The Lanterns in Clayville, New York on Saturday, February 4 at 1 PM. The best part - all proceeds benefit the American Heart Association.

Materials Allowed:

-Cardboard

-Duck Tape

-Glue

-String

-Paint/Decorations

There will be prizes for the fastest sled, saddest sled, and the best in show.

Races, Raffles & Music

The entry fee is $10 per racer for the first run. Additional runs are available for $5 per racer at the event. Registration is from noon until 1 PM or you can pre-register online.

All proceeds will benefit 'Team Joshman' at America's Greatest Heart Run & Walk. The annual Cardboard Classic has raised thousands of dollars for the American Heart Association You can even sign up at the Sled Race to walk with "Team Joshman" in the Heart Run & Walk this year.

In addition to the cardboard races, there will also be music, basket, and 50/50 raffles.

Want more info? You can text 315-525-1331.

Now we just need to cross our fingers and hope the snow we finally have doesn't melt before February 4.

