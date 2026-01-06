If winter has you looking for something fun, clear your calendar for Saturday, February 7th.

That’s when cardboard, creativity, and controlled chaos collide at a Cardboard Sled Race happening at The Lanterns, and yes, it’s exactly as entertaining as it sounds.

What to Know Before You Build Your Sled

Here’s how it works: you build a sled using only cardboard, duct tape, glue, string, and paint or decorations. No sneaky plastic. No metal. No “well technically this is cardboard-adjacent.” Just pure, old-school creativity. Once your masterpiece is complete, you’ll race it. Entry is $10 per racer for one run, and if you survive and want to go again, additional runs are just $5 each.

Registration runs from noon to 1PM, with races kicking off right after. And don’t worry, this isn’t just about speed. Prizes will be awarded for Fastest Sled, Saddest Sled, and Best in Show, which means even if your sled falls apart halfway down the course, you might still be a winner.

READ MORE: Is Your Favorite New York Snowmobile Trail Actually Open?

Inside, things stay just as fun. There will be basket raffles, silent auction items, and a 50/50, and here’s a bonus: you do not need to be present to win any of the basket raffles or silent auction prizes. Food and drinks will be available for purchase, and the vibe will be set with music from Aaron Davis, keeping the energy high all afternoon.

How This Event Supports Team Joshman

All ages are welcome to participate, so this is perfect for families, friend groups, or anyone who’s ever looked at cardboard and thought, “I could make that slide.” And the best part? Every dollar raised supports the American Heart Association through America’s Greatest Heart Run and Walk, benefiting Team Joshman and an incredible cause close to home. You can also sign up the day of the event to walk with Team Joshman in the Heart Run and Walk, making this more than just a race.

Tickets can be purchased at the door, so grab some cardboard, rally your crew, and come ready to laugh. Whether you race, watch, or just cheer wildly from the sidelines, this is one winter event you won’t want to miss.

9 Places to Go Snow Tubing in New York If you're too uncoordinated to ski, try snow tubing. There are plenty of hills in New York for winter fund. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams