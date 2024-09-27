Be Aware of New Twist on Online Shopping Scams

Scammers are getting more savvy every day. There's a new twist on an online shopping scam you need to be aware of it.

Having your credit card declined is more likely as banks put extra safety measures in place. But an error or “card declined” message when shopping online may not what it appears.

The Better Business Bureau has received reports of fraudulent charges being made after the “card declined” messages when shopping online.

How it Works

When you enter your debit or credit card number, the website you're shopping on tells you your card was declined or you receive an error message,

When you call your bank or credit card company you're told your cards aren't declined and you’ve been charged more than you anticipated for the purchase.

The BBB Scam Tracker has received a number of similar reports.

“I attempted to purchase a water bottle for my son…The website declined my initial transaction, so I attempted it with a different credit card, which was also declined. I then asked my husband to try…and it was declined for him as well…each of these three payment methods…all had fraudulent charges pop up.”

“I proceeded to make a purchase on the website and after I entered my credit card information, the website reloaded and said to use a different card because “the card did not go through for some reason.” I retried with the same card and obtained the same error message. However, I got an alert from my card company almost instantly that the charge for $2,500 was declined…I did not attempt any such charge of $2,500…Now my personal email, address, and phone number, and credit card account number have been exposed.”

Tips to Avoid Online Scams

Verify you’re shopping on a legitimate website. Look at the URL and make sure you see the “https://” in front.

Watch out for fake emails, texts, and ads. Verify links before clicking on them. It's always best to go straight to the business’s website rather than clicking the links.

Don’t be fooled. If the price sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Do your research. Look up customer reviews and search the business on BBB.org before buying online.

Pay with your credit card. Companies have added protection against fraud, and you can dispute any charges on your account that you didn't make.