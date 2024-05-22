Imagine working a 12-hour overnight shift and coming out to your car to discover it had been vandalized. It happened to a nurse in Utica, New York.

Remember when nurses and First Responders were applauded for being on the front lines during COVID? Just because the pandemic is over, doesn't mean nurses and doctors stopped doing their jobs. They should always be appreciated, not just during a crisis.

Karlie Schreppel is at nurse at the new Wynn Hospital in downtown Utica. After working a long 12-hour overnight shift she found vandals has caused extensive damage to multiple parts of her car.

"It's incredibly disheartening to see this happen, especially when we're working hard to provide care to our own community."

Not First Vandalism

Schreppel says this isn't the first time something like has happened to cars in the Wynn parking lot. "It only highlights the safety concerns many of us face while working in this area."

Despite the vandalism, Schreppel feels lucky it was only her car that was damaged. "There are many times I leave the hospital in the middle of the night to go home."

The vandalized car was parked only a few hundred feet away from the employee entrance at the Wynn Hospital where Schreppel says a security guard sits all night long.

"We shouldn't have to worry about our personal safety and property while doing our jobs."