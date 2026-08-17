Evenflo has announced a voluntary safety recall impacting thousands of popular child restraint systems across the US and Canada.

Get our free mobile app

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says they have closely monitored these actions to ensure consumer safety.

MementoImage MementoImage

What We Know

Following recent federal safety notices, a recall has been issued affecting over 23,000 Evenflo Revolve180 Litemax NXT car seats.

These car seats were manufactured through March 31st of 2025.

According to safety regulators, these car seats contain an incorrect recline position indicator.

READ MORE: Dog Food Sold In NY State Under Recall

This miscalibration can potentially cause a child to sit at a more upright angle than intended, raising concerns about proper infant positioning during transit.

Other Risks

In addition to recline indicator issues, specific models of the Evenflo Revolve360 Slim have been shown to have headrest accessibility issues.

Investigators found that young children could potentially pick at and dislodge foam components from the headrest interior.

While the foam is non-toxic and the structural integrity of the seat remains unaffected during a crash, loose pieces present a potential choking hazard.

What To Do

Evenflo advises affected families that they do not need to discard or immediately stop using their equipment, provided the seats remain functional and undamaged.

READ MORE: How Your Street Layout Could Affect Your Sleep

Free repair kits and corrective instructions are being prepared for registered owners.

Parents and caregivers are encouraged to check their specific model numbers against official databases.

You can register products directly through Evenflos ParentLink customer service portal to receive updates as soon as they become available.