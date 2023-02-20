Hot Dog! Upstate New York Has One Fun Summer Camp for Canines

If your looking for plans with your dog this summer, here's a retreat that's a real treat!

There are camps all across New York State that are dog friendly, but I bet you can't find another one like this. Book your stay at a campground made by dog lovers, for dog lovers.... and more importantly, for your favorite four-legged friend.

2023 Canine Camp Getaway

There's two of these camps being held this summer in the North-East, and one of them happens to be in the Catskills! Pack your bags and dog toys for a stay at the scenic Blackthorne Resort in East Durham, New York. Or travel slightly farther and go to the other held at the Eisenhower Hotel & Conference Center in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

The camp has a wide variety of activities for you and your dog to enjoy. You'll be able to choose from "Barks and Crafts", dog-friendly karaoke, a movie night, and even a silent auction to benefit local charities. Plus so much more!

Not only will you have fun, but you'll be able to participate in educational seminars hosted by some of the top veterinarians and trainers around. You'll learn everything, from Canine CPR to how-to train a therapy dog for work.

Dog Days of Summer

Want to book a spot for yourself? You better plan ahead, because the camps are only available at certain times of the year.

The camp in Gettysburg is first, running from June 9th-13th. This is perfect if you were looking for a weekend getaway during the summer, before sending the kids back to school. The second camp is later in the year, but has several packages available.

2023 Canine Camp Getaway - East Durham, NY

Package A: September 25th - September 28th

Package B: September 28th - October1st

Package C: September 25th - October 1st

No formal training or experience is needed to attend. All you need is for your dog to be social with both humans and other dogs. And let's be honest, the same goes for you too.

Give your dog the gift of a lifetime. Sign up today!

