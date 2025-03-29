High Alert Issued For Deadly Fungus Spreading Across New York

A deadly fungal infection has been growing here in the United States. Here's what we need to know here in New York State.

Candida Auris Is Surging Here In The United States

This infection is drug-resistant and carries a high mortality rate if you somehow get infected with it. If you're not familiar with Candida Auris, it's a fungal infection that was first reported in the United States in 2016 and has continued to quietly grow and spread. Since then, we've seen just shy of 5,000 confirmed cases. 51 of which were identified between New York and New Jersey.

How Does It Spread?

According to APP, it spreads very easily:

C. Auris can spread easily in healthcare settings, through direct contact with infected patients or by contact with contaminated surfaces and equipment. The CDC has reported that the fungus can survive on hospital surfaces even after being cleaned with medical-grade disinfectant."

The microbe can survive in patients for months as the infection is drug-resistant. No drug is known to be able to effectively kill the pathogen, the CDC reported calling the fungus an urgent threat.

What are Candida auris symptoms?

According to Cleveland Clinic:

- Fever and chills

- Fatigue

- Low body temperature

- Pain or pressure in ears

- Pain or discomfort in affected areas

- Wound or skin infections

- Ear infection

- Urinary tract infections

- Sepsis: A severe infection leading to systemic inflammation, which can cause low blood pressure, rapid heart rate, and organ failure."

The fungus travels through direct contact from person to person and through contaminated objects. You can read preventive measures online here.