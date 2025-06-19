A Canastota family is reeling after their car was stolen right out of their driveway in the early hours.

In a Facebook post, the heartbroken car owner Nichole sounded the alarm to the community:

UPDATE: IF YOU HAVE ANY KNOWLEDGE OF THE PICTURED INDIVIDUALS PLEASE CONTACT CANASTOTA PD WITH DETAILS BE ON THE LOOK OUT!!! MY CAR WAS STOLEN OUT OF MY DRIVEWAY AT 2:15AM!! PLEASE LOOK AROUND, LET ME KNOW IF YOU SEE IT! TWO MALE OFFENDERS, CAUGHT ON CAMERA. Anyone with cameras on Clark Street please check them!

RETURN THE CAR…"

Nichole Ann via Facebook

The car was stolen out of the driveway at 2:15AM on June 17th. The suspects—believed to be teenagers—were seen on surveillance footage. Now, local police are asking for the public’s help identifying them.

"If you have any knowledge of the pictured individuals, please contact Canastota PD with details," the post continues.

The Impact: More Than Just A Car

The theft wasn't just about a car—it also robbed two young athletes of their personal belongings and sports gear:

"My daughter had just won her first All-Stars game that night. Her equipment was in that car," the mom shared in a follow-up comment. "She had to continue without any of her stuff—not easy for a pitcher to do."

Nichole Ann via Facebook

Adding to the heartbreak, her son lost over $1,000 worth of baseball gear. The theft affected the entire family.

“Breaks my heart for my kids to feel that someone can come to our home and just take what isn’t theirs,” she wrote.

How You Can Help Find The Suspects

The search for the suspects now stretches across state lines. According to the family, the stolen vehicle was later spotted in Ohio, where local law enforcement attempted to apprehend the suspects after a foot chase. Although the teens got away, one major clue was left behind: a single AirPod, which is now being held as evidence by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

If you live near Clark Street in Canastota and have security footage from the night of the theft, please review it. Any tips or sightings can be reported directly to the Canastota Police Department.

