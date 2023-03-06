ROAD WORK: Popular Madison County Bridge Closing, Last Until Fall

You might need to adjust your morning and evening commutes with this upcoming bridge closure.

The Town of Lenox is announcing an upcoming road and bridge construction project planned for North Main Street in Canastota. It will be for the section that stretches over the New York State Thruway, just west of North Peterboro Street.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

According to the Town Clerk, the bridge will officially be closed starting on Monday, March 27th. Construction however won't start until April 3rd, running until November 17th.

Details on a potential detour have yet to be announced.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Judd Road Bridge Updates

This isn't the only bridge getting shut down for construction over the New York State Thruway this year. Back in May 2022, the NYS Thruway Authority announced the closure of the popular Judd Road Bridge in the Town of Whitestown.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The $5.2 million bridge replacement project called for a complete tear-down and rebuild. Thanks to supply chain issues, the due date has continued to be pushed back for the project. What was originally scheduled for completion in Fall 2020, is now seeing a reopening date for this Spring.

With over 20,000 commuters passing over the bridge every year, it was a project that needed to be done.

These are both also in addition to the $450 service area project, which involves the reconstruction of 11 rest stops along the NYS Thruway.

11 of Worst Roads in Central New York Where are the bumpiest roads in Central New York? We asked and here are the 11 worst roads in Utica, Rome, and Syracuse, especially for your car.



13 Weird Roadside Attractions You Can Visit in New York You never know what you'll see alongside the roads in New York.

25 Restaurants 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' Should Visit In Upstate New York We've been taking trips to Flavortown with " Diners, Drive Ins and Dives " since November of 2006. Wouldn't it be nice if Guy Fieri made more tips to Upstate New York?

Guy has traveled to over 37 restaurants in New York State alone. We asked "If Food Network’s “Diners,Drive Ins & Dives” could visit the Mohawk Valley and Central New York, where should they go?" on social media. The responses were well into the hundreds. What we wanted to do was take the Top 25 suggestions. Here's that list for you to enjoy: