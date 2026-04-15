Earthquake Rumbles Through the Region

Did you feel the earth move under your feet?

A 4.0-magnitude earthquake struck just across the Canadian border, but it was felt in Central New York.

The United States Geological Survey shows the quake hitting near Ottawa, Canada, on April 14, 2026, at 12:36 PM. The epicenter was 19 km NNE of Shawville, Canada.

Reports came in from as far away as Rochester and Syracuse, where residents felt a brief shake. It was one of those moments where you pause, look around, and wonder if that really just happened.

The good news is that there was no damage, according to CTV News.

Not the First Time New York Has Felt a Shake

Earthquakes aren’t exactly new to New York State. In fact, there have been more than 550 recorded tremors throughout its history.

One of the earliest major ones goes all the way back to December 18, 1737, when a 5.2 magnitude quake hit New York City—one of only a couple damaging quakes in the city’s history.

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Upstate has had its share of activity, too. The Utica and Rome areas have seen smaller quakes over the years, including a 1.8 in Prospect in 2013, a 1.9 in Barneveld in 2015, and a 3.5 in Port Leyden back in 1980.

READ MORE: Two Dogs Dumped and Forgotten in Central New York

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Adirondacks Still the Hot Spot

Northern New York, especially the Adirondacks, continues to be one of the more active seismic regions in the Northeast. History shows stronger events have happened there too, like the 5.8 magnitude quake in Massena in 1944 that caused significant damage.

Other notable tremors include a 4.9 in Cornwall, Ontario, in 1983 and a 5.0 near Plattsburgh in 2002.