Want to play a game? Name the Christmas song in a series of acorn photos.

Every day Jody Hildreth posts a new Acorn Whimsy photo on social media depicting a Christmas Song. Some are simple while others are a little challenging. Can you name them all?

Hildreth is an elementary librarian at Sauquoit Valley, but his true passion is taking photos. It started 20 years ago when Hildreth was birdwatching and it wasn't long before bird pictures transformed into photos of nature.

During Covid, Hildreth couldn't travel for his wildlife and landscape photography. So he started photographing figures made out of acorns. Since then he's created over 600 different scenes. "It quickly became addicting, thinking of new scenes to photograph them in."

The life-like acorns even held their own summer Olympics, competing in many different sports from track and field to volleyball and some aquatic events. They even traveled with Hildreth and his wife Kelly on a road trip to California to visit several national parks.

Go Nuts Over Waterville, NY Photographer's Stunning Whimsical Acorn Shots Go nuts over Waterville, NY photographer's lifelike acorns.

The Acorn Whimsy series has become so popular Hildreth put the photos in a coffee table book and made a calendar. "My work can also be purchased at Artisan's Corner in Clinton, New York, or by visiting my Photoperch.com.

Check out the daily Acorn Whimsy photos on Hildreth's Facebook page.