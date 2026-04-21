Routine Patrol Takes a Wild Turn

What started as a routine patrol in Central New York ended with a damaged car, a high-speed chase, and two arrests after a situation escalated.

According to the New York State Police, it all happened in the village of Camden. A trooper was driving along State Route 13 when an SUV passed by—and that’s when things went sideways.

A passenger inside the vehicle reportedly threw a full aluminum can out the window. It struck the hood of the marked patrol car, causing damage later estimated at more than $250.

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From Bad Decision to Full Chase

The trooper immediately activated the lights and sirens to pull the vehicle over. Instead of stopping, the driver took off—fast.

READ MORE: One Second of Distraction Leads to Serious Crash on NY Highway

Investigators say speeds reached about 75 mph in a 40-mph zone and 65 mph in a 30-mph zone through the village.

The chase eventually ended on Preston Street.

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Charges Filed After Investigation

The driver, 18-year-old Lillyana Capoccetta from Rome, NY, and the passenger, 18-year-old Gabriel Clark from Taberg, NY, are both facing charges.

Officials say the passenger was responsible for throwing the can.

The driver was charged with reckless driving, fleeing police, and obstructing government administration, along with additional traffic violations.

The passenger faces charges including criminal mischief, underage alcohol possession, and littering.

Both were processed and released on appearance tickets, with a court date set for May 13, 2026.

Several other passengers, including juveniles, were also interviewed and released to guardians.