Waterville Grad Is Taking on the Halloween Baking Championship

One Central New York baker is trading in the kitchen for the bright lights, cameras, and pressure of the Food Network.

Caleb King, a 2012 graduate of Waterville High School, is officially competing on Season 12 of Halloween Baking Championship.

The season premiered September 14, bringing together talented bakers from across the country who are battling it out to create spooky, creative, and seriously tempting Halloween desserts.

Caleb has already made it through the first challenge and into the second round.

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From Waterville to the Food Network

King says he still can't believe he got the opportunity to step into the museum where the competition takes place alongside the “absolute best” and “wildly talented” bakers in the business.

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What started as a wild, high-stakes baking competition turned into an experience he says he'll never forget.

Along the way, the competitors became much more than people he was battling against. King says they became instant lifelong friends.

Get Ready to See Caleb Panic

Of course, being on a baking competition sounds pretty glamorous until the clock starts ticking and you're trying to pull off an elaborate Halloween dessert while judges are watching.

King has already given viewers a little warning about what they're in for. He says you can expect him to sweat, panic, laugh, dance, and probably question all of his life choices while racing against the clock.

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And there's one very important request from Caleb: please don't call him asking who wins. He also asks that you don't laugh too hard at his panicking face.

Now that Caleb has survived the first round, we're going to be watching to see how far this Waterville grad can take it.

So grab some Halloween treats, turn on the Food Network, and cheer on Caleb King as he takes on some of the country's best bakers.

And remember, if he starts sweating, there's a good chance the clock is running out!